Insider Buying: Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,567.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Hyliion stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. 2,504,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,343. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $100.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hyliion from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Hyliion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 65.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 1,107.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 17.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 712,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 104,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 2,565.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 52,571 shares in the last quarter. 26.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

