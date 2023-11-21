Insider Buying: Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kemper Price Performance

KMPR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,480. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kemper

Institutional Trading of Kemper

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,140,000 after acquiring an additional 852,100 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,082,000. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421,955 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 59,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 328,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 327,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,367,000 after acquiring an additional 297,632 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.