Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) CEO Acquires 6,600 Shares of Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) CEO R David Spreng bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,114.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,964.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R David Spreng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, R David Spreng bought 7,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $92,925.00.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

RWAY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 383,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,942. The stock has a market cap of $508.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.65%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RWAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 52,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 156,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 104,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

See Also

