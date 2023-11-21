Insider Selling: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) EVP Sells 10,190 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 10,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $541,496.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Celsius Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ CELH traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $52.29. 4,692,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.25 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Celsius by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Celsius by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CELH. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.33 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Celsius to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.33 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.15.

Get Our Latest Report on Celsius

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.