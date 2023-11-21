Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Insider Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Helga Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 7th, Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,713,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,866,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

