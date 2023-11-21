Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells 1,582 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $61,286.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $133,600.00.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $132,600.00.
- On Friday, September 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $146,560.00.
- On Wednesday, August 23rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,572 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $89,505.60.
Intapp Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.04. 454,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,163. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $50.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
INTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
