Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells 6,435 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 6,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $249,291.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 645,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,415.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of INTA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,163. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $50.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

