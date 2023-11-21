Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells 6,435 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 6,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $249,291.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 645,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,415.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Intapp Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of INTA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,163. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $50.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 0.61.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intapp
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.