Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $135,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yossi Sela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $182,391.55.

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.83. 545,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 0.62. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in JFrog by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in JFrog by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in JFrog by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Further Reading

