Insider Selling: Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD) Insider Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) insider Charles Joseland sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £50,000 ($62,554.74).
Charles Joseland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 20th, Charles Joseland sold 10,000,000 shares of Kodal Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £100,000 ($125,109.47).
Kodal Minerals Price Performance
Shares of LON:KOD traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 85,432,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,419,844. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Kodal Minerals PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.93 ($0.01). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOD
About Kodal Minerals
Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kodal Minerals
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for Kodal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.