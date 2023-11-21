Insider Selling: Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD) Insider Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) insider Charles Joseland sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £50,000 ($62,554.74).

Charles Joseland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kodal Minerals alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, Charles Joseland sold 10,000,000 shares of Kodal Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £100,000 ($125,109.47).

Kodal Minerals Price Performance

Shares of LON:KOD traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 85,432,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,419,844. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Kodal Minerals PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.93 ($0.01). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Kodal Minerals from GBX 1.65 ($0.02) to GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOD

About Kodal Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.