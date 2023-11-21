Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells 29 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Bedi sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $18,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,275,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $668.40. The company had a trading volume of 925,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,680. The stock has a market cap of $137.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.58, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $670.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.