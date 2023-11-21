Insider Selling: Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CFO Sells 7,887 Shares of Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CFO Alec Davidian sold 7,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $13,013.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 468,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,680.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PET traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,662. Wag! Group Co. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PET. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wag! Group in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wag! Group in the second quarter valued at $126,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wag! Group in the first quarter valued at $112,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

