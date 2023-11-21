Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells 433,000 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,787,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,582. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

