Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells 90,436 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walmart stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,787,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,582. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.90. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

