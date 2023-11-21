Insider Selling: Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total transaction of C$111,450.00.

GoldenTree Asset Management LP also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

On Wednesday, November 8th, GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 2,200 shares of Yellow Pages stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total transaction of C$24,640.00.

On Monday, November 6th, GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 100 shares of Yellow Pages stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total transaction of C$1,120.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 9,300 shares of Yellow Pages stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total transaction of C$104,160.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 2,500 shares of Yellow Pages stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total transaction of C$28,225.00.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

TSE Y traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.17. 15,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.11. Yellow Pages Limited has a 1 year low of C$10.65 and a 1 year high of C$14.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$208.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.42, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Yellow Pages Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yellow Pages

About Yellow Pages

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.