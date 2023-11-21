Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Stock Price Down 14.7%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report) dropped 14.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 74,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 12,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Invesque Trading Down 14.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Invesque had a negative return on equity of 36.87% and a negative net margin of 46.19%. The business had revenue of C$62.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 15, 2023, the company owned a portfolio of 76 properties, such as 56 assisted living and memory care facilities, 13 skilled nursing facilities, 4 transitional care properties, and 3 medical office buildings in the United States; and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

