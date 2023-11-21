iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,108,410 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the previous session’s volume of 366,182 shares.The stock last traded at $48.43 and had previously closed at $48.39.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.
Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
