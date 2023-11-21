Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Lowered to C$15.50 at TD Securities

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.08.

Ivanhoe Mines stock traded up C$0.19 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,379. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$9.88 and a twelve month high of C$14.01. The company has a market cap of C$13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.69.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

