Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Janel Stock Down 5.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a market cap of $29.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Janel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.