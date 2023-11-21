Jay Rosenblum Sells 2,000 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Assurant Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AIZ stock traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $164.80. The company had a trading volume of 578,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,390. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $167.81.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Assurant by 56.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 273.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Assurant by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

View Our Latest Report on AIZ

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.