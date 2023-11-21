Jefferies Financial Group Raises Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target to C$2.72

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.61 to C$2.72 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$3.04 to C$2.84 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRON

Cronos Group Stock Performance

About Cronos Group

Shares of Cronos Group stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a current ratio of 30.03. Cronos Group has a one year low of C$2.15 and a one year high of C$4.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.37.

(Get Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.