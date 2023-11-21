Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and $23,477.46 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00015482 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,046.43 or 1.00133748 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011874 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000745 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00324421 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $194.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.