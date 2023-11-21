John T. Hall Sells 15,923 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Hall sold 15,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $616,857.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,648,351 shares in the company, valued at $180,077,117.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of INTA stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.04. 454,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,163. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.29. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 0.61.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
