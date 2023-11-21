Jonathan Young Sells 30,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $25,039.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Jonathan Young sold 562 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $28,291.08.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKRO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.07. 633,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,388. The company has a quick ratio of 29.78, a current ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of -0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $58.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

