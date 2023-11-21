JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI) Plans GBX 1.05 Dividend

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Performance

Shares of JEGI stock remained flat at GBX 94.60 ($1.18) on Tuesday. 419,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,000. The company has a quick ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 65.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 83.20 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 99.80 ($1.25). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.45. The stock has a market cap of £406.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,057.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander Lennard purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £18,800 ($23,520.58). Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan European Growth & Income

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

