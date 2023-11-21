JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI) Plans GBX 1.05 Dividend

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2023

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Performance

Shares of JEGI stock remained flat at GBX 94.60 ($1.18) on Tuesday. 419,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,000. The company has a quick ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 65.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 83.20 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 99.80 ($1.25). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.45. The stock has a market cap of £406.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,057.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander Lennard purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £18,800 ($23,520.58). Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan European Growth & Income

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

Read More

Dividend History for JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.