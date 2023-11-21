JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.85. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 16,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.
JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85.
