Kalyani Tandon Sells 929 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $35,989.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kalyani Tandon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 14th, Kalyani Tandon sold 2,127 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $74,764.05.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Kalyani Tandon sold 1,183 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $41,168.40.

Shares of INTA stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $50.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 10.4% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 64.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 278.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 76.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 422,016 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

