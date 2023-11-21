Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director John Patrick Zimmer Sells 18,255 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
John Patrick Zimmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 15th, John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $168,808.08.
Lyft Price Performance
NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,028,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,075,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $18.36.
Institutional Trading of Lyft
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LYFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.
Read Our Latest Report on Lyft
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lyft
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.