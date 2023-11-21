Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director John Patrick Zimmer Sells 18,255 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Patrick Zimmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyft alerts:

On Friday, September 15th, John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $168,808.08.

Lyft Price Performance

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,028,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,075,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $18.36.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,229,000 after buying an additional 300,982 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,616,086 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,194,000 after buying an additional 1,267,124 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,623 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 43,889 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Lyft

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.