MagnetGold (MTG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $52.64 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $52.64 million and approximately $568.65 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

