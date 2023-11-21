Matthew J. Desch Acquires 28,000 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

IRDM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,400. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -202.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -288.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Iridium Communications

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,167.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.