MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $54.84 million and $110,408.45 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

