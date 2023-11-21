Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.4% of Covestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

MU traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,372,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,200,709. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $78.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $57,609,517.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,390 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,223 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

