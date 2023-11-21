Mina Market Cap Reaches $607.60 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001656 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $607.60 million and $60.44 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,097,269,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,005,730,284 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,096,876,972.8400393 with 1,005,127,919.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.64876626 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $69,439,071.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

