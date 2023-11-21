NEM (XEM) Price Tops $0.0350

NEM (XEM) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. NEM has a total market cap of $315.31 million and $12.16 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEM has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NEM

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

