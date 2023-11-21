Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Cap Achieves $449.39 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $449.39 million and $4.77 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000062 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 451,921,527 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.