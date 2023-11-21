Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,275,462. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

