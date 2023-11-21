Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Director Sells $30,885.00 in Stock

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $30,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,241.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Premier Financial Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.93. 119,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Premier Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $67.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Premier Financial by 365.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Premier Financial by 766.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Premier Financial by 149.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial by 774.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

