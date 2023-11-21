Prom One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.88 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $75.36 million and $1.88 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.13 or 0.00011474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00015434 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,007.47 or 1.00053306 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011870 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000747 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.46570418 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,547,282.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

