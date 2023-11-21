ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Trading Down 24.3%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 24.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Down 24.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

