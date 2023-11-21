Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.00 or 0.00008093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $314.27 million and $45.44 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,985.30 or 0.05355849 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00055979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00023191 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00013352 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011384 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

