Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 21st. Radio Caca has a market cap of $54.09 million and $8.55 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,351,566,604 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

