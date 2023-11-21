RAMP (RAMP) Price Tops $0.0544 on Top Exchanges

RAMP (RAMP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. RAMP has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and $2,159.65 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RAMP Profile

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

Buying and Selling RAMP

