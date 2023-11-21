Raydium (RAY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.91 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Raydium token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $85.67 million and $10.91 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,882,816 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium (RAY) is a distinctive automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain. Unlike traditional AMMs, Raydium integrates with a central limit order book, ensuring faster, cost-efficient trades and shared liquidity. This unique architecture allows it to tap into the broader OpenBook ecosystem, enhancing liquidity and user experience. The platform was conceived by a pseudonymous team including figures like AlphaRay and XRay, who, motivated by the challenges in DeFi in 2020, launched Raydium in partnership with Serum in February 2021. The native token, $RAY, plays a central role in the ecosystem, facilitating trades, incentivizing user engagement, and supporting the AcceleRaytor initiative for new project launches.”

