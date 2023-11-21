RBG (LON:RBGP) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.23). Approximately 50,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 603,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.23).

RBG Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.33 and a beta of 0.92.

About RBG

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

