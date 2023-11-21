Relevant Gold (CVE:RGC) Trading Down 8.8%

Relevant Gold Corp. (CVE:RGC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16. 15,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 179,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94.

Relevant Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States. The company holds interest in the Golden Buffalo project that contains 459 unpatented claims covering an area of 3,725 hectares located in west-central Wyoming; and the Lewiston project covering an area of 5,621 hectares located in the west-central Wyoming.

