Relx (NYSE:RELX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($38.78) to GBX 3,170 ($39.66) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.27) to GBX 2,200 ($27.52) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Investec upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,915 ($36.47) to GBX 3,000 ($37.53) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,898.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,672,000 after buying an additional 1,775,648 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,448,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Relx by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,185,000 after buying an additional 684,048 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter worth about $17,835,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $14,608,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
