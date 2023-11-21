ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.75

Shares of ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.08 ($0.05), with a volume of 1258122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.13 ($0.05).

ReNeuron Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.33 million, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About ReNeuron Group

(Get Free Report)

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.