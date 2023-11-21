Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Tops $2,165.65 on Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for $2,165.65 or 0.05949974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $58,472.49 and $5.22 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 537,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 27 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 537,394.25921386 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,196.25309133 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $4,186,578.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

