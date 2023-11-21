Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) CEO R David Spreng Purchases 7,500 Shares

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) CEO R David Spreng bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $92,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,882.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

R David Spreng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

On Friday, November 17th, R David Spreng bought 6,600 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,114.00.

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.56. 383,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $508.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.65%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 14.0% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 23,919 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 52.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 58,264 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 7.7% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 14.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RWAY

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.