S.P.A Leonardo Sells 20,700,000 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Stock

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder S.P.A Leonardo sold 20,700,000 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $353,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,745,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,050,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,349,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,714. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 501.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,208,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 1,923.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,419 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 463.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,926,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,984 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 852.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,313,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after buying an additional 2,070,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 143.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,740,000 after buying an additional 1,898,539 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

