Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €204.40 ($224.62) and last traded at €200.50 ($220.33). 44,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €200.20 ($220.00).
The business has a fifty day moving average of €206.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €235.78.
About Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.
